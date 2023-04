State Register Of Military And Reservists Operating Since 2018, It Is Currently Being Filled And Modernized -

The state register of those liable for military service and reservists has been operating since 2018, and it is currently being filled and modernized.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"The register has been operating since 2018, it functions as it has been functioning," the Ministry of Defense noted.

It is currently being filled, along with modernization.

Thus, the Ministry of Defense made it clear that the information that the register has been created and implemented is not new at all.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Infrastructure and MPs presented the Register of property damaged as a result of the war.

The Cabinet of Ministers obliged citizens of Ukraine who went abroad to register for military service. This applies to both men and women liable for military service who have received an education or have a profession that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) need.

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed military commissariats to serve summonses regardless of the place of stay on the military record.

The Russian Federation is engaged in the creation of an electronic database of those liable for military service in order to have total control over them.