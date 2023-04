The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) to issue summonses to conscripts regardless of their place of stay on military registration. This is stated in resolution No. 318 of April 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Territorial recruitment and social support centers, in accordance with the tasks assigned to them... carry out notification and conscription measures for citizens (except conscripts and reservists of the SSU and the Foreign Intelligence Service): for military service upon conscription of officers; for military service upon conscription of persons from the number of reservists in a special period (enrolled in the military operational reserve); for military service by conscription during mobilization, for a special period (regardless of their place of stay in the military register)," the resolution reads.

The head of the military commissariat is responsible for the implementation of notification measures and the conscription of citizens for military service by conscription of persons from among reservists in a special period (enrolled in the military operational reserve) and for military service by conscription during mobilization, for a special period, in accordance with the order of mobilization deployment, determined by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as well as for military service by conscription of officers.

This resolution also removed the task of preparing and conducting territorial defense from the military commissariats.

Corresponding amendments have been made to the Regulation on territorial recruitment and social support centers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Roman Horbach, said that in Ukraine a person can be served with a summons anywhere, because the law does not clearly regulate the exact place.

The summons does not necessarily have to be handed over by a representative of the territorial recruitment and social support center, it can be handed over by any official provided for by law - the head of the institution, organization and enterprise where the conscript works, the head of the utility company, condominium.

The Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of serving summonses to the military commissariat to men with the help of messengers.