The Cabinet of Ministers has ordered the military registration of citizens of Ukraine who went abroad. This applies to both men and women liable for military service who have received education or have a profession, needed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This was reported by the Ukrainian News Telegram channel, referring to the Procedure for Maintaining Military Records approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of December 30, 2022.

Those who have gone abroad for a period of more than 3 months have to get on the military record. To do this, you need to contact the consulate or diplomatic mission of Ukraine in the country of stay for registration. Ukrainian diplomats will conduct military records and inform the recruitment centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (military enlistment offices). Those who evade military registration face criminal liability.

"Conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists: to be on the military record [...] In case of departure from Ukraine for a period of more than 3 months - at the place of consular registration in foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine," the Rules of military registration of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists indicate.

"Foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine: [...] report within 7 days from the date of consular registration or withdrawal of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists to the relevant district (urban) territorial centers of recruitment and social support, SSU bodies, units of the Foreign Intelligence Service at the place of their military registration."

"Citizens who evade military registration, training (verification) or special fathering, from conscription for regular military service, military service for conscription of officers, military service for conscription during mobilization, for a special period, military service for conscription of persons from among reservists in a special period, are criminally liable."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure for military registration.

The Cabinet also introduced military registration from the age of 16.