Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Vatican told Pope Francis about Russia's crimes in Ukraine and invited him to visit Ukraine. Shmyhal announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Met with His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican. I told how Ukrainians have to fight for their lives every day in the war started by russia. We appreciate the Holy See's efforts to end the war. The best way to peace is the formula of the President of Ukraine," he said.

On his Telegram channel, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the Vatican would join in the implementation of the President’s peace formula, in particular the process of returning prisoners and deportees, restoring justice and fixing the end of the war.

Shmyhal gave Pope Francis a photo album of Russian crimes in Bucha, Borodianka and other towns of Ukraine, which clearly demonstrates the hatred and cruelty of the aggressor that it brought to Ukrainian lands.

He thanked His Holiness for humanitarian assistance, as well as for treatment in the Vatican hospital of Ukrainian children affected by Russian aggression, and invited Pope Francis to Ukraine.

"Invited Pope Francis to Ukraine. We will be glad to welcome Pontiff in these difficult times. We expect that the Holy See will use its influence to return peace to all our lands," the Prime Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, Shmyhal, at the head of the government delegation, arrived in Rome (Italy) to participate in a conference on the restoration of Ukraine.

In November 2022, Pope Francis for the first time directly accused Russia of attacking Ukraine and called Ukrainians a martyr people. Earlier, the Pontiff said that he did not believe in the cruelty of the Russians towards the Ukrainian people. He also called them a "great people."

In March, Pope Francis argued that the war in Ukraine fuels the imperial interests of not only Russia, but also other parties.