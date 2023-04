Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, at the head of a government delegation, arrived in Rome (Italy) to participate in a conference on the restoration of Ukraine. Shmyhal announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have arrived in Rome to participate in the Conference on the restoration of Ukraine. We will discuss urgent issues with the President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Italy, as well as with the heads of chambers of the Italian Parliament," he said.

Shmyhal added that during the visit, it is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents that will contribute to the restoration of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister noted that the government, together with its partners, is forming strong and unwavering support for Ukraine in the world and is attracting foreign business to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, the Cabinet of Ministers identified six settlements where reconstruction will take place comprehensively and according to new principles - these are Borodianka and Moshchun in the Kyiv Region, Trostianets in the Sumy Region, Posad-Pokrovske in the Kherson Region, Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv Region, and Yahidne in the Chernihiv Region.