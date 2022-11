Ukraine is a martyr nation that is being attacked by the Russian Federation, Pope Francis said. This was reported by Vatican News on Monday, November 28.

"If there is a martyred people, then there is one who tortures them. When I talk about Ukraine, I talk about cruelty, because I have a lot of information about the cruelty of the invading troops. In general, the most cruel are probably those from Russia, that do not belong to the Russian tradition, for example, Chechens, Buryats and so on. Of course, the one who attacks is the Russian state. This is quite understandable. Sometimes I try not to be specific, so as not to offend, but rather to condemn in general terms, although it is well known who I am condemning. It is not necessary to indicate the name and surname," the Pontiff emphasized.

Pope Francis said that he is working on the exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and Ukraine and is going to travel to Moscow and Kyiv. The Pontiff stated that he never gave an opportunity to think that he was covering up aggression: "Why do I not name Putin? Because it is not necessary; it is already known. However, sometimes people cling to a detail. Everyone knows my position, with Putin or without Putin, no calling his name," said the Pope.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Pope Francis the Pontiff's mediating role in ending the war.

On October 2, Pope Francis for the first time directly addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a call to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine.

On November 16, Pope Francis condemned the missile attacks on Ukraine and called for a ceasefire, without calling Russia the culprit of the aggression.