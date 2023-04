The Slovenian government, under secrecy, handed over 20 Valuk armored personnel carriers to Ukraine for a counteroffensive. It was reported by the Slovenian edition 24UR on Wednesday, April 26, citing its own sources.

According to the publication, Ukraine received 20 Valuk APCs from Slovenia, which are used to transport infantry and protect it from anti-personnel mines and infantry weapons of caliber up to 12.7 mm. The resource said that the transfer of equipment was completed this week, and the operation itself lasted several months, since the APC needed training, maintenance and transportation.

"We have not received official confirmation of the Slovenian donation and probably will not receive for some time, but our sources confirmed to us that the transportation to Ukraine was completed this week in complete secrecy. They were transported by plane to one of the neighboring countries, Slovenia has the opportunity to use a strategic transport plane C17, on which four APCs could be placed," the statement said.

In total, there were 85 of these armored personnel carriers in Slovenia. Such armored personnel carriers were in service with the Slovenian army for 24 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said that he supported the transfer of S-300 air defense systems to Ukraine to combat Russian aircraft and missiles.

On April 21, 2022, Slovenia announced its intentions to transfer the main number of its Т-72 tanks to Ukraine.

On July 27, 2022, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said that Slovenia is preparing a package of military assistance for Ukraine.