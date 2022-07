Slovenia Preparing New Package Of Military Assistance To Ukraine, Taking Into Account Needs Of Military

Slovenia is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, in which it will listen to the needs of the Ukrainian army. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon during a briefing.

She confirmed that Ukraine appealed to Slovenia to provide military assistance. The new government will consider the request in the coming days.

"We are preparing a new package of assistance to Ukraine, it will be discussed literally over the next few days. But I assured the Minister that Slovenia will provide assistance to Ukraine and will listen to all needs," Fajon said.

The government will discuss some aspects of the new package and later inform the details. However, the Foreign Minister has already stated that Slovenia will provide EUR 8 million to Ukraine.

"Slovenia in the past helped Ukraine along the military and humanitarian lines. We will continue to do so. I noted today that despite the small size of our country with a population of about 2 million people, we continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. We are providing more than EUR 8 million," the Minister said.

Fajon once again stressed that her country condemns the war unleashed by Russia, and noted that the Russian Federation poses a threat to the entire international order.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, the Czech publication Ехо24 announced that the Czech Republic had handed over several dozen Т-72 tanks to Ukraine.

And on April 12, the Polish portal Visegrad 24 published information that about 100 modernized Т-72 tanks disappeared from the warehouses of Lublin, which were then "accidentally" in service with the Armed Forces in the Donbas.

In addition, on Thursday, April 21, it became known that Slovenia will transfer some of its Т-72 tanks to Ukraine, instead of which it will receive military equipment from Germany.

Earlier, German media, citing government officials, reported that Germany is ready to supply its weapons to those countries that will transfer Soviet equipment to Ukraine.