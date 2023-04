Zelenskyy During Conversation With Xi Jinping Discussed Possible Interaction To Establish Peace For Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a telephone conversation with the leader of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, they discussed possible cooperation to establish peace for Ukraine, as well as ways to strengthen the Ukrainian-Chinese partnership. Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the hour-long communication, we discussed the entire complex of topical issues of bilateral relations. Special attention was paid to the ways of possible cooperation in order to establish a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that peace must be fair and sustainable, based on the principles of international law and respect for the UN Charter, there can be no peace through territorial compromises, the territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored within the borders of 1991.

Also during the conversation, they discussed ways to strengthen the Ukrainian-Chinese partnership.

Zelenskyy noted that before the full-scale Russian invasion, China was Ukraine's number one trading partner. He expressed hope that today's conversation will provide a powerful impetus for the return, preservation and development of these dynamics at all levels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Zelenskyy believes that this conversation, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday, April 26, appointed Pavlo Riabikin as ambassador to China. Riabikin, 57, was Minister for Strategic Industries in November 2021-March 2023.