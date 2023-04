The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, checked the combat positions of the Patriot air defense system on one of the directions and took a photo against the background of the system. Oleshchuk announced this in his Telegram channel on Friday, April 21.

The Commander noted that Ukraine already has modern Western anti-aircraft missile systems: NASAMS, IRIS-T, Patriot, SAMP/T, Crotale, Gepard and others, albeit in small numbers.

"I checked the combat positions of the Patriot air defense system on one of the directions! I thanked our anti-aircraft gunners who completed the training much earlier than planned! Thank to our partners and everyone who contributed! In the photo behind me is the launcher of the Patriot air defense system, which is already on combat duty in the air defense system of Ukraine," the Commander wrote.

According to him, the Air Force needs F-16 fighter-bombers to complete the puzzle of a promising Ukrainian air defense system. Oleshchuk promised more news about the Patriot air defense system a little later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that Patriot air defense systems had arrived in Ukraine.

On April 18, the German government announced the transfer of the Patriot anti-aircraft system and its projectiles to Ukraine.

On February 23, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced that the Ukrainian army has de facto become a NATO army.