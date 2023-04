President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, during which the results of another meeting in the Ramstein format were summed up and considered. It was stated in the message of the Office of the President on Tuesday, April 25.

At the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, participants updated information on the situation on the battlefield, in particular in the most difficult areas. In particular, the commanders of the operational and strategic groups of the Khortytsia, Tavria, Odesa, North troops reported on the situation in their areas of the front.

"Summed up and reviewed the results of another meeting in the Ramstein format. Ukraine and its defense forces are constantly becoming stronger. But we must accelerate the pace of arms supply, because every day of delay is the life of our fighters," the message said.

Also, the participants of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting discussed the course of staffing the newly created brigades with personnel and equipment.

