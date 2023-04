On Friday, April 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, discussed improving the quality of the distribution of weapons and ammunition by units. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the meeting, the Staff analyzed the current situation in all areas of the front. We listened to Budanov - we know about all the plans of the enemy in the near future. We are developing an even better scheme for the distribution of weapons and ammunition by units, special attention here - to the newly created brigades," he said.

Zelenskyy added that they also discussed the issue of establishing the production of missiles and ammunition by domestic enterprises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, discussed the prospects of increasing the domestic production of all types of missiles and ammunition.

On April 11, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, which, in particular, discussed the staffing, armament and military equipment of the newly created brigades of the defense forces.