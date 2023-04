Zelenskyy Holds Meeting Of Staff Of Supreme Commander-In-Chief On Manning Personnel And Arming Newly Created

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, April 11, held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, discussed the staffing of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the newly created brigades of the defense forces.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The consideration of the issue of staffing of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the newly created brigades of the defense forces was continued," the statement said.

The participants heard reports on the general operational situation on the front lines and the situation on the front lines within the areas of responsibility of operational and strategic groups of troops.

The intelligence leadership informed about the likely actions of the aggressor state in the near term.

The participants of the meeting also analyzed the state of supplying units with ammunition.

Among other things, the members of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief discussed the issues of improving the effectiveness of the control system and the interaction of various groups of the security and defense forces of Ukraine during the performance of combat missions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on April 7, which, in particular, talked about measures to prevent leaks of information about the plans of the defense forces of Ukraine.