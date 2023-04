Ukraine will be able to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) only after the victory in the war with Russia.

This was stated by the strategic communication coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, in an interview for the Voice of America.

According to him, the door to NATO remains open for Ukraine.

"Nothing has changed in this regard. We continue to maintain an open door to NATO. But we have also stated that any conversation about joining the Alliance should be between the respective country and the Alliance itself," said Kirby.

He emphasized that today the main issue for the organization is the support of Kyiv in its fight against the Russian occupiers.

"That should be the focus now - helping Ukraine succeed on the battlefield so they can succeed at the negotiating table. That's what we're focusing on right now," the White House representative emphasized.

