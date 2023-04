NATO's Doors Slightly Open For Ukraine, But It's Not Time To Talk About Joining - German Defense Ministry

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said that for NATO it is not the best time to decide on Ukraine's membership.

He said this on German television, DW reports.

"The door is open a crack, but this is not the time to decide that now," Pistorius said on a talk show Thursday night, adding that the option couldn't be seriously discussed as the war rages.

The Minister noted that NATO should "carefully" weigh any step towards the inclusion of Ukraine in the Alliance.

"You have to decide with a cool head and a hot heart and not vice versa," he said.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv on Thursday and expressed support for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

Recall that in Kyiv, Stoltenberg said that NATO will discuss Ukraine's membership in the Alliance at the July summit in Vilnius.

Also, according to Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy accepted an invitation to participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine did everything to ensure that the application for membership in NATO was satisfied.