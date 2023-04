Western media publications about Ukraine allegedly preparing strikes against Moscow form a negative public opinion regarding the state. Ukraine needs weapons to destroy the logistics of the aggressor state of Russia, and not disposable inappropriate actions. Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, wrote about this on Twitter on Monday, April 24.

Podoliak noted that the Western media issued another "media sensation" that it seems that Ukraine planned to strike Moscow by all means on the anniversary of the war, but the partners refused. Respected American resources replicate this without details and, according to the Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, "without logic," since such a one-time action would not solve important problems.

"Such publications with a necessary reference to "anonymous sources" perform only one catastrophic function: they form a public opinion in Western capitals, as if Ukraine is an unreasonable, infantile and impulsive country, to which it is dangerous for adults to trust serious weapons. Consciously or unconsciously, this is done - another question. But this does not change the essence: Ukraine sees everything differently," Podoliak emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine needs long-range missiles to destroy enemy logistics in the occupied territories, various types of aviation to protect the sky and destroy Russian fortifications in order to successfully counterattack and minimize losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Russian occupiers would not store missiles until the fall, but would use them to strike the military in order to disrupt the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces.

Also, on April 24, Budanov said that in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, the occupiers really achieved some successes at the cost of huge losses.

In addition, Budanov said that according to football terminology, the Russian-Ukrainian war is now at 72-75 minutes out of 90.