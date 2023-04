The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, instructed to prepare for massive attacks on the aggressor state of Russia with all available means for February 24, 2023, but the United States asked to cancel the attacks due to fears of a Russian reaction. It was reported by The Washington Post with reference to a secret report by the National Security Agency (NSA) on Monday, April 24.

The publication reports that Budanov instructed one of the officers “to get ready for mass strikes on 24 February … with everything the HUR had,” in particular, it was planned to strike at the seaport in the city of Novorossiysk. Such a gesture would demonstrate Ukraine's ability to strike deep inside enemy territory, WP said.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was preparing a large-scale attack on Moscow and not only on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, February 24, 2023. But the White House was afraid of the possible reaction of the Russian Federation. The White House has long feared that attacks inside Russia could provoke an aggressive response from the Kremlin, it was said.

On February 22, two days before the anniversary of the outbreak of Russia's war against Ukraine, the CIA distributed a new secret report according to which the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine agreed, at Washington's request, to postpone strikes on Moscow. The publication emphasizes that the United States has banned Ukraine from using American weapons for attacks on Russia.

