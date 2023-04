The Russian occupiers are not planning new offensives and have completely switched to positional defense, with the exception of offensive attempts in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.

This was said by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They are not planning. They have completely switched to positional defense everywhere. The only places on the front where their attempts are taking place are the attempt in the city of Bakhmut, this is an attempt to cover the city of Avdiyivka from the north, local combat operations in the city of Maryinka," he said.

According to him, both in Avdiyivka and Maryinka, the tactics are identical, as in Bakhmut - simply an attempt to wipe the settlement off the face of the earth.

He also noted that the fighting in forestry in the area of the Luhansk Region has an exclusively tactical level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during April 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about 60 enemy attacks in 3 directions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not give up the defense of Bakhmut, as the capture of this city will open the way for the Russian invaders to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.