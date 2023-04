On April 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled about 60 enemy attacks on three axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU posted on Facebook.

During the past day, the enemy conducted one missile and 46 airstrikes. It also conducted about 60 attacks using MLRSes to target our troops' positions and populated areas. The enemy actively uses aviation, winged aerial bombs in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson Regions. Casualties among the civilian population, destroyed and damaged private residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were reported.

The enemy focuses on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. About 60 enemy attacks were repelled. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariyinka.

The operational situation remains stable on the Volyn and Polissky axes. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk axes, the enemy keeps a certain number of his troops in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod Oblasts bordering Ukraine. During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Hremiyach, Chernihiv Region; Chervona Zoria, Pavlivka, Kindrativka, and Tymofiyivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Hoptivka, Zelene, Neskuchne, Budarky, Milove, and Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupyansk axis, the enemy fired artillery at Dvorichna, Hryanikyvka, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske in Luhansk Region; Torske and Spirne in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman axis that day. Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. During the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions on the outskirts of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, and Ivanivske. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Novodmytrivka, Kostiantynivka, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Novokalynove and Pervomaiske districts in the Donetsk Region without success and suffered heavy losses. The enemy shelled Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, and Nevelske.

On the Mariyinka axis, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the northern and central parts of the Marinka settlement and the Novomykhailivka area in the Donetsk Region. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviyivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsky axis. In the Donetsk Region, the enemy shelled Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrayinka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. During the day, the enemy shelled more than 40 settlements. Among them are Vremivka, Novosilka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Chervone, Charivne, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Tomaryne, Odradokamiyanka, Olhivka, Sadove, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson. About 25 residential buildings were damaged. Casualties among civilians were reported.

AFU aviation carried out 14 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated during the past 24 hours. Also, two enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the Merlin type and one of the Orlan-10 type were shot down, as well as eight kamikaze drones of the Lancet type.

In addition, missile forces and artillery units hit three radio-electronic warfare stations in the enemy.

