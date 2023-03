Representatives of the occupation authorities of the temporarily seized Crimea are actively taking out their families and selling off real estate on the peninsula, said Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence on Friday, March 24.

Yusov noted that previously, on March 23, a warning sounded at the FM stations of Crimea about the need for local residents to prepare for evacuation. The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that the appeal concerned Crimeans who collaborated with the occupation authorities. According to him, the Russian command and occupation administration are very active in selling real estate and removing their families from the peninsula.

"But others, the rank and file, are told: do not worry, everything is calm, everything is under control... But this is already like a meme that the "special operation" is going according to plan... Families associated with Russians are being removed, and very actively. And this is a reason to think for everyone else who connected their fate with the criminal Putin Rashist regime. It is better to leave Crimea while such an opportunity is available," Yusov emphasized.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence advised all collaborators to leave the territory of Crimea in the near future, since after de-occupation, the legitimate Ukrainian authorities will soon return there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, the appeal of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was broadcast in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Ukrainian anthem sounded.

On February 17, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi said that the Kremlin realized the inevitability of de-occupation of the Crimean Peninsula, which will again become a popular Ukrainian resort.

In January, Budanov said Ukraine should do everything to de-occupy Crimea illegally annexed by Russians by the summer of 2023.