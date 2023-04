The return to the borders of 1991 will be considered the end of the war in Ukraine. Otherwise, if Crimea or Donbas are not returned, the war will continue until all these territories are returned to the control of Ukraine.

This was said by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"There is only one way to end this war - the return of the borders in any form, but our borders of the 1991 model," he said.

Budanov noted that it is impossible to end this war without solving territorial problems. Ukraine will never give up any part of its territories.

"If Crimea is taken last, it is the final. If Crimea is taken first, and Donbas is not yet, then it is not the final," the head of Ukrainian intelligence clarified.

We will remind. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not give up Bakhmut, as the capture of this city will open the way for the Russian invaders to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - about 60 enemy attacks were repulsed. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka.