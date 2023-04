Terrorist troops of the Russian aggressor state are advancing in some places in separate areas in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, destroying all the houses and structures on their way. The city remains the hottest spot of fierce fighting. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel on Friday, April 21.

Maliar noted that the epicenter of the confrontation remains the East of Ukraine, where the occupying forces continue offensive operations simultaneously in four directions - Maryinka, Avdiyivka, Lyman, Bakhmut, but they failed to advance due to the actions of the Defense Forces. The defenders of Ukraine in these directions not only restrain the enemy, but also actively act.

"Bakhmut remains the hottest place. The enemy has made it so. Fierce battles are currently taking place there. The enemy is attacking. It is completely destroying houses and structures. In some areas, it is advancing in some places. At the same time, our courageous defenders of Bakhmut carry out both defensive actions and active assaults. The enemy bears unreasonably high losses. The situation is tense, but under control," Maliar emphasized.

According to her, this week also the enemy tried to move in two more directions - Kupyansk and Shakhtarsk, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks and did not allow the aggressor to pass. The situation in Ukraine is heterogeneous, as the troops of the aggressor state continue to advance in the East, shelling individual settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv Regions, but remain on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar stated that Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region was probably one of the most expensive operations in terms of casualties for the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

On April 14, Maliar refuted Russian fakes and noted that the losses of the Russians in Bakhmut are many times higher than the losses of Ukraine, there are days when the difference reaches 10 times.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military in Bakhmut encountered a new tactic of the Russian occupiers.