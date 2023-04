Enemy Actively Using Aviation And Cruise Aerial Bombs In 4 Regions Of Ukraine - General Staff

The enemy is actively using aviation and cruise aerial bombs in 4 regions of Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is actively using aviation, using cruise aerial bombs in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions," the General Staff notes.

As a result, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed and damaged private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

There remains a high probability of launching missile and air strikes across the entire territory of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the aggressor state Russia continues to ignore International Humanitarian Law, terrorizing civilians and destroying residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during April 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about 60 enemy attacks in 3 directions.

The occupying authorities of Sevastopol reported that early in the morning on April 24, the port's external raid was attacked by two surface unmanned aerial vehicles. They were allegedly destroyed by the Russian invaders.

Russian aviation suffered significant losses at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, because they believed that "walking in the sky" would be easy for them. The Russian aircraft shot down at the beginning of the full-scale invasion were the best in the Russian Federation.