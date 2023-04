Explosions heard in Sevastopol at night, occupiers say they repelled a surface drone attack

The occupation authorities of Sevastopol reported that the port's external raid was attacked early in the morning on April 24 by two surface unmanned aerial vehicles. Russian invaders allegedly destroyed them.

The occupation governor of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, wrote about this on Telegram.

"Our fleet is now repelling an attack by surface drones on an external raid. All services of the city are on alert. We are keeping calm," he wrote around 04:00 in the morning.

Later, Razvozhaev reported that anti-submarine sabotage forces allegedly destroyed one of the drones. The second device allegedly exploded by itself.

According to the occupation governor, all this happened during the external raid of the port, and no objects were allegedly damaged.

Local Telegram channels write that two explosions were heard in the city. The first thundered at around 3:30 a.m., and the second one at 3:40 a.m.

It is noted that the explosions were of such force that they were heard three kilometers from the place of the incident.

Telegram channels also published videos made by eyewitnesses. Shooting from small arms can be heard on them, and tracer bullets can be seen flying by.

And some even managed to capture the moment with the alleged destruction of one of the drones.

It should be noted that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not comment on this information.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 24, in occupied Sevastopol, shooting from small arms could be heard near the military school. The occupation administration then declared that it was supposed to be training air defense forces.

And on March 7, information appeared on social networks about a series of explosions that thundered on the territory of the Belbek airfield near Sevastopol.