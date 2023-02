Energy Commission Introduces New Rules For Informing Consumers About Time And Reasons For Turning Off Electric

On February 14, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission), introduced new rules for informing consumers about the time and reasons for turning off electricity.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Energy Commission obliged distribution system operators to promptly provide information on:

- the beginning and end of the interruption of the power supply of the consumer's facility;

- up-to-date hourly power outages schedules of consumer facilities;

- and at the request of authorized consumers to send an address message to authorized consumers with up-to-date information about the time and reasons for turning off electricity.

"Such a decision of the regulator should contribute to greater awareness of consumers, as well as ensuring effective control over compliance by operators of distribution systems with the principles of social justice and non-discrimination when implementing measures to limit the electricity supply to consumers," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late January, the Energy Commission considered more than 2,500 consumer complaints regarding non-compliance with power outage schedules.