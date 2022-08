The court arrested 308 facilities of one of the largest networks of gas stations connected to the Russian Federation - the Amic gas stations.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

Gas stations, warehouses, land plots and corporate rights, a total of 308 real estate objects, were arrested.

The total amount of corporate rights is more than UAH 50 million.

According to the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), the beneficiaries and officials involved in the sale of fuel and lubricants are related to each other, and their actual owners are citizens of the Russian Federation.

The investigation established that during 2015 - 2022, company officials artificially inflated the costs of the companies as a result of receiving loans from related structures.

Interest on loans was also included in expenses.

Both enterprises declared unprofitable activities, and at the same time premiums included in the cost of imported fuel and lubricants were transferred to the benefit of the foreign company.

The total amount of tax evasion by both companies is more than UAH 270 million.

BES also established that during the years 2016-2021, these companies paid dividends to non-resident companies, the ultimate beneficial owners of which are the Russian state and a Russian company.

According to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources, it is about the Russian oil company Lukoil.

As a result of such activity, money in the amount of more than UAH 1 billion was legalized.

According to the results of searches, BES detectives seized contracts, expense invoices, customs declarations, account statements, documents on the payment of dividends to non-residents, primary accounting documents.

The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the facts of tax evasion (Part 3, Article 212 of the Criminal Procedure Code) and legalization (laundering) of property obtained through criminal means (Part 3, Article 209 of the Criminal Code) is carried out by the detectives of the BES under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It will be recalled that in 2014 Lukoil sold its network of gas stations and oil depots to the Austrian company AMIC Energy, one of the founders of which was a former top manager of Lukoil.

In 2015, Lukoil-Ukraine changed its name to AMIC Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested the property of the largest producer of semi-finished products in Ukraine.