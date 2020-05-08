3 million Pakistani households rely on outside help amid COVID-19 lockdown, survey report (social research)

A municipal worker in Karachi (Pakistan) hands out bags of food - part of government efforts. Photo by npr.org

A municipal worker in Karachi (Pakistan) hands out bags of food - part of government efforts. Photo by npr.org

As the lockdown has widely been deemed as an inevitable initiative across the globe including in Pakistan to flatten the curve of COVID-19, three million Pakistani households were left with no option but to rely on government or NGO assistance to cover their household’s basic needs, according to a recent survey report, The Dispatch News Desk (DND) informed.

The survey was conducted by the Gallup Pakistan in April 2020 through telephone to analyze the impacts of COVID-19 on Pakistani household.

Later the Gallup Pakistan released a Special Report on “Economic Impact of Lockdown due to Coronavirus on Pakistani Households” which presents a human side of the current sufferings caused by the lockdown, the government has imposed throughout Pakistan to mitigate the COVID-19 impact.

The following are key findings of the survey:

Food Insecurity Fears Rise In Pakistan

Nearly 6.9 million households in Pakistan claim to have reduced the number or size of meals for some family members to cover their household’s basic needs. Greater proportion of urban (27%) than rural respondents (20%) mention reducing the number or size of meals to cover their household’s basic needs.

Nearly 1 in 4 Pakistanis (23%) say they are now relying on less preferred and less expensive food items to cover basic household needs.

Nearly 24 million adults say they have borrowed food or asked for help from a friend or relative in past 7 days to cover their household’s basic needs. Greater proportion of 50+ years old respondents (29%) report borrowing food or seeking a friend / relatives help to cover their household’s basic needs.

Financial Insecurity Has Started To Descend

Nearly 1 in 5 Pakistanis (19%) say they had to lean on their savings to cover basic household needs. Higher proportion of older people and urban respondents (27% each) report having used their cash or bank savings to cover their household’s basic needs.

Nearly 10 million adults report they have started to look for ways to earn additional money to cover their household’s basic needs. 6% more urban than rural respondents say they have started to look for ways to earn additional money to cover their household’s basic needs.

3. Reliance On Outside Help And Selling Assets To Sustain Household Finances Is Increasing

3 million households claim to have relied on government or NGO assistance in the past week, to cover their household’s basic needs.

8 million households claim to have sold some assets in the past 7 days to cover their basic household needs.

As of May 8, in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, about 25,8 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were recorded. 594 people died from the disease. At the same time, almost 7,5 thousand local residents were able to overcome the disease.

According to Ukrainian News, The Prime Minister of The Pakistan Imran Khan and Members of the Federal Cabinet have announced to donate their one-month salary to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.