Federal Cabinet of The Pakistan announces to donate one-month salary to Corona Relief Fund

Prime Minister of The Pakistan Imran Khan and Members of the Federal Cabinet have announced to donate their one-month salary to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund, The Dispatch News Desk (DND) informed.

The decision was taken when the Federal Cabinet met in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss various agenda items of national and international importance besides the situation arising out of the Coronavirus outbreak in the Country.

As per the announcement, all Federal Ministers, the Advisors, and the Special Assistants will contribute their one-month salary to Corona Relief Fund.

Separately, the Cabinet also accorded its approval to gradually ease the restrictions imposed in the Country to mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus after May 9.

However, according to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz, the final decision with regard to relaxing the lockdown will be taken in consultation with all provinces in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) later.

In his remarks, the prime minister said that he wants all the business activities be resumed in the Country; however, all SOPs must be abided by in letter and spirit.