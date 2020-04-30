subscribe to newsletter
Pakistan Army Helps Civilian Authorities Counteract COVID-19

Тимофей Борзенко
army, armed forces, Pakistan, humanitarian assistance, Coronavirus, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, ISPR
Pakistan Army. Photo by khybernews.tv
Pakistan Army. Photo by khybernews.tv

Units of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (IRP) actively assist civil administrations in countering the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dispatch News Desk (DND) reported this.

According to the army’s public relations service ISPR, the troops are engaged in assisting and distributing humanitarian supplies to civilians in all regions of the IRP.

Photo by suchtv.pk

At this stage, more than 350 thousand packages of food aid for the neediest people were completed. These packages contain basic foods. They were acquired as part of a campaign to raise donations announced in the army - at the expense of part of the salaries of military personnel and are intended for citizens affected by COVID-19, as well as people with disabilities, widows and needy people. These aid kits have already been distributed in various parts of the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Photo by dnd.com.pk

Pakistani army forces were deployed throughout the country to assist the civilian administration in accordance with article 245 of the Constitution of The IRP.

"Army units help federal and provincial administrations to provide the necessary containment measures for COVID-19 with an emphasis on public safety", - the ISPR statement said.

Photo by nation.com.pk

In addition, military personnel conduct joint inspections with quarantine officials and patrols with other law enforcement agencies together with official representatives of local administrations.

According Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army troops distributed Army assistance packages that were purchased through contributions of Army’s announced salary donation for COVID-19 affected people in various areas of Pakistan to daily wagers, handicapped, laborers, widows & needy people including far flung areas.

Photo by newssfh.com

Earlier Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar javed Bajwa announced that employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) who are suffering from novel coronavirus will be treated at Combined Military Hospital (CMH). Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has also announced to provide special seats for PIA workers in its C-130 aircrafts.

As Ukrainian News informed, as of April 29, 52 patients with acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

