Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient

United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consider German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s support for Ukraine insufficient.

This is stated in the transcript of a July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy, which was published on website of the White House, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the transcript, Trump noted the United States’ efforts to help Ukraine, emphasizing that the country spends a lot of effort on this while European countries provide practically no assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, the United States president emphasized the inaction of Germany in relation to Ukraine.

"Germany does almost nothing for you. All they do is talk and I think it's something that you should really ask them about. When I was speaking to Angela Merkel she talks Ukraine, but she doesn't do anything," said Trump.

Zelenskyy agreed with Trump, adding that he also considered French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to help Ukraine insufficient.

"Yes, you are absolutely right. Not only 100%, but actually 1000% and I can tell you the following: I did talk to Angela Merkel and I did meet with her. I also met and talked with Macron and I told them that they are not doing quite as much as they need to be doing on the issues with the sanctions. They are not enforcing the sanctions. They are not working as much as they should work for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for the fact that the United States is helping Ukraine more than the European Union, especially in enforcing sanctions against Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the White House has released the transcript of the July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy.