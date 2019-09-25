subscribe to newsletter
24 24.35
26.2 26.75
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient
25 September 2019, Wednesday, 18:54 17
Politics 2019-09-25T18:56:15+03:00
Ukrainian news
Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient

Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient

United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consider German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s support for Ukraine insufficient.

This is stated in the transcript of a July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy, which was published on website of the White House, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the transcript, Trump noted the United States’ efforts to help Ukraine, emphasizing that the country spends a lot of effort on this while European countries provide practically no assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, the United States president emphasized the inaction of Germany in relation to Ukraine.

"Germany does almost nothing for you. All they do is talk and I think it's something that you should really ask them about. When I was speaking to Angela Merkel she talks Ukraine, but she doesn't do anything," said Trump.

Zelenskyy agreed with Trump, adding that he also considered French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to help Ukraine insufficient.

"Yes, you are absolutely right. Not only 100%, but actually 1000% and I can tell you the following: I did talk to Angela Merkel and I did meet with her. I also met and talked with Macron and I told them that they are not doing quite as much as they need to be doing on the issues with the sanctions. They are not enforcing the sanctions. They are not working as much as they should work for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for the fact that the United States is helping Ukraine more than the European Union, especially in enforcing sanctions against Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the White House has released the transcript of the July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Больше новостей о: USA President support Germany France telephone conversation Donald Trump Angela Merkel Emmanuel Macron Volodymyr Zelenskyy transcript of telephone conversation

Archive
News
Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient 18:54
Trump Expects Political Opponents To Apologize After Releasing Transcript Of Conversation With Zelenskyy 18:51
Cabinet Proposes Rada Launch Land Market 18:46
Zelenskyy Shows Bullet That Killed Opera Singer/ATO Fighter Slypak At UN General Assembly 18:42
White House Releases Transcript Of Telephone Conversation Between Trump And Zelenskyy 18:35
more news
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine At 2.7% In 2019 12:51
Gazprom's Debt To Naftogaz After Two Stockholm Arbitration Proceedings Up 10% To USD 2.8 Billion 18:08
Ukraine, Colombia Agree On Visa-Free Travels 12:29
EU Court Cancels Sanctions Against Yanukovych Imposed By EU In 2018 13:03
Naftogaz Group Starts Import Of Petroleum Products From Belarus For Sale In Ukraine 18:05
more news
Disciplinary Public Prosecutors Commission Issues Reprimand To Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko For Untimely Application Of Disciplinary Sanctions Against Deputy Prosecutor General Stoliarchuk 13:06
Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Interim Investigative Commissions And Special Parliamentary Commissions 12:55
Stefanchuk Suggesting Rada Introduce Fine Of UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting 12:59
NACB Opens Case Upon False Declaration Of Property By MP Shufrych 12:45
Estonia Introduces Fee For Ukrainian For Long-Term Visas From November 1 12:48
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok