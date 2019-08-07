subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy To Call On Wednesday To Macron And Merkel To Achieve Agreement To Hold Normandy Format Meeting Soon
07 August 2019, Wednesday, 13:09 8
Politics 2019-08-07T13:10:53+03:00
Ukrainian news
After a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends on Wednesday to call to President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel to achieve an agreement to hold a meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) at the earliest possible time.

The President of Ukraine has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy called to Putin on Wednesday to request him to influence on militants to stop violation of the ceasefire regime in Donbas.

Russia Donbas ceasefire President Germany Normandy Format France Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel Emmanuel Macron ceasefire violation Volodymyr Zelenskyy

