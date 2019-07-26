subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Discusses Situation In JFO Zone With U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Volker
26 July 2019, Friday, 19:27 16
Politics 2019-07-26T19:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Discusses Situation In JFO Zone With U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Volker

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, Kurt Volker, and United States Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, and discussed current situation in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parties expressed their hope that the July 21 ceasefire regime would be comprehensive and permanent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, President Zelenskyy will visit the Republic of Poland where President of the United States, Donald Trump, is also said to have plans to arrive in.

However, their meeting is scheduled for an earlier period: summer in the United States.

