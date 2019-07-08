subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Calling On Putin, Trump, May, Merkel, And Macron To Hold Meeting In Belarus
Zelenskyy Calling On Putin, Trump, May, Merkel, And Macron To Hold Meeting In Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Russian President, Vladimir Putin; President of the United States, Donald Trump; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May; Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel; and President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, to meet in the Republic of Belarus.

The President of Ukraine said this in his video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I believe Aleksandr Lukashenko [the President of Belarus] will be pleased to receive you and I in Minsk. We are not changing and not rejecting any diplomatic formats. We suggest talking. Don’t we need to talk?!" Zelenskyy said.

He said he intended to discuss the issue whose Crimea is and whose troops have nothing to do in Donbas with Putin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier, the Vesti Nedeli TV show on the Russia-1 Russian TV channel, announced a teleconference with the NewsOne channel called Need To Talk.

