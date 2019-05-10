Poroshenko And Merkel Discuss Increase Of Pressure On Russia To Release Ukrainian Seamen Arrested In Russia And Tougher Sanctions For Issue Of Russian Passports To Ukrainians

Poroshenko And Merkel Discuss Increase Of Pressure On Russia To Release Ukrainian Seamen Arrested In Russia An

President Petro Poroshenko has dismissed with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel increase of pressure on the Russian Federation in order to release Ukrainian seamen arrested in Russia, and tougher sanctions over issue of Russian passports to citizens of Ukraine living in the occupied territories of Donbas.

Press service of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the course of the phone conversation, Merkel assured Poroshenko that Germany and the European Union will continue paying attention to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, Merkel called president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi and promised support to Ukraine.