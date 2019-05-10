subscribe to newsletter
26.2 26.55
29.1 29.8
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Information About Alleged Participation Of Trump In Zelenskyi’s Inauguration Confidential – Zelenskyi’s Headquarters
10 May 2019, Friday, 18:10 16
Politics 2019-05-10T18:11:45+03:00
Ukrainian news
Information About Alleged Participation Of Trump In Zelenskyi’s Inauguration Confidential – Zelenskyi’s Headqu

Information About Alleged Participation Of Trump In Zelenskyi’s Inauguration Confidential – Zelenskyi’s Headquarters

Information about alleged participation of President of the United States Donald Trump in the Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s inauguration is confidential.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Zelenskyi’s team spokesperson for political matters, Dmytro Razumkov.

He said that United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, Kurt Volker, had announced that the United States would be represented at the highest possible level at the inauguration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Trump has congratulated Zelenskyi on his victory in the presidential election in Ukraine.

Zelenskyi is insisting on holding his inauguration on May 19.

Больше новостей о: USA Donald Trump inauguration Kurt Volker Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Archive
News
Association Of Pig Breeders: Prices For Pork In Live Weight Up 26% To UAH 49.8 Per Kilo In April 18:43
Poroshenko And Merkel Discuss Increase Of Pressure On Russia To Release Ukrainian Seamen Arrested In Russia And Tougher Sanctions For Issue Of Russian Passports To Ukrainians 18:32
Kolomoiskyi: Iron-Ore Mining Rent Too Low 18:29
International Tribunal For Sea Law Will Take Decision On Case Upon Detention Of 24 Ukrainian Seamen By Russia On May 25 18:21
Poroshenko To Attend Events Marking Eastern Partnership’s 10th Anniversary In Brussels On May 13-14 18:18
more news
One more saved life: Ukrainian pilots in DR Congo evacuated a hard-injured serviceman of local armed forces 20:58
Zaporizhstal, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Azovstal Largest Recipients Of VAT Refunds In April 18:13
Ukrtransnafta: Bratislava To Host Next Round Of Talks With Russia On Localization Of Off-Spec Crude Oil In Druzhba Pipeline On May 14 18:05
Kolomoiskyi: Snap Parliamentary Election Good For Ukraine 18:08
Information About Alleged Participation Of Trump In Zelenskyi’s Inauguration Confidential – Zelenskyi’s Headquarters 18:10
more news
Ukrtransnafta: Bratislava To Host Next Round Of Talks With Russia On Localization Of Off-Spec Crude Oil In Druzhba Pipeline On May 14 18:05
Kolomoiskyi: Snap Parliamentary Election Good For Ukraine 18:08
Information About Alleged Participation Of Trump In Zelenskyi’s Inauguration Confidential – Zelenskyi’s Headquarters 18:10
Zaporizhstal, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Azovstal Largest Recipients Of VAT Refunds In April 18:13
Poroshenko’s April Salary UAH 28,000 18:16
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok