Information About Alleged Participation Of Trump In Zelenskyi’s Inauguration Confidential – Zelenskyi’s Headquarters

Information About Alleged Participation Of Trump In Zelenskyi’s Inauguration Confidential – Zelenskyi’s Headqu

Information about alleged participation of President of the United States Donald Trump in the Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s inauguration is confidential.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Zelenskyi’s team spokesperson for political matters, Dmytro Razumkov.

He said that United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, Kurt Volker, had announced that the United States would be represented at the highest possible level at the inauguration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Trump has congratulated Zelenskyi on his victory in the presidential election in Ukraine.

Zelenskyi is insisting on holding his inauguration on May 19.