subscribe to newsletter
26.35 26.75
29.3 29.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo, Chancellor Merkel Will Discuss Ukraine On May 7
02 May 2019, Thursday, 17:25 14
Politics 2019-05-02T17:26:43+03:00
Ukrainian news
U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo, Chancellor Merkel Will Discuss Ukraine On May 7

U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo, Chancellor Merkel Will Discuss Ukraine On May 7

On May 7, United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel will discuss Ukraine in Berlin (Germany).

The U.S. Department of State has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 8, Mr. Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, to discuss global priorities in London.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, Merkel called Volodymyr Zelenskyi to congratulate him on the victory in the presidential race.

Больше новостей о: meeting Berlin Angela Merkel Mike Pompeo

Archive
News
Legendary board №90: helicopter repaired after being shot in Donbas and successfully fulfills tasks in DR Congo 19:25
Avakov Gets Highest Salary Among Members Of Cabinet In March 17:32
Zelenskyi’s Defense Expert Aparshyn Opposes Restoration Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Arsenal 17:28
U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo, Chancellor Merkel Will Discuss Ukraine On May 7 17:25
Mukachevo - Kosice Train Will Be Launched On June 9 - Ukrzaliznytsia 17:20
more news
Russia Refuses To Extradite And Naturalizes 2 Ex-Officials Suspected Of Involvement In Tragic Events In Odesa On May 2, 2014 12:55
NACP Will Publish Analysis Of Final Financial Reporting From Zelenskyi And Poroshenko Before May 21 12:48
UN Monitoring Mission: Ukrainian Law Enforcers’ Investigation Into Odesa Tragedy Of May 2, 2014 Ineffective 12:26
Gazprom Will Appeal Against Arrest Of Its Assets In Luxembourg Under Respective Naftogaz's Appeal 12:32
PrivatBank Decides To Pay UAH 11.52 Billion In Dividends For 2018 12:44
more news
Russia Refuses To Extradite And Naturalizes 2 Ex-Officials Suspected Of Involvement In Tragic Events In Odesa On May 2, 2014 12:55
UN Monitoring Mission: Ukrainian Law Enforcers’ Investigation Into Odesa Tragedy Of May 2, 2014 Ineffective 12:26
NACP Will Publish Analysis Of Final Financial Reporting From Zelenskyi And Poroshenko Before May 21 12:48
Gazprom Will Appeal Against Arrest Of Its Assets In Luxembourg Under Respective Naftogaz's Appeal 12:32
PrivatBank Decides To Pay UAH 11.52 Billion In Dividends For 2018 12:44
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok