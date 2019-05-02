U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo, Chancellor Merkel Will Discuss Ukraine On May 7

On May 7, United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel will discuss Ukraine in Berlin (Germany).

The U.S. Department of State has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 8, Mr. Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, to discuss global priorities in London.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, Merkel called Volodymyr Zelenskyi to congratulate him on the victory in the presidential race.