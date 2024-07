Maliuska reacts to information in media about his resignation with a joke

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska has reacted to information in the media about his alleged resignation with a joke.

Maliuska posted his reaction on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In connection with the news from the UP about the planned resignation: next Wednesday I have to be in the Netherlands. I'm thinking about the "Boholiubov scheme". Must I shave off my moustache, are there any readers with a moustache in their passport photo?" he wrote.

Maliuska mentioned the former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadii Boholiubov, who, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, left the country on an invalid passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

At the same time, he did not directly confirm or deny his resignation.

In this way, Maliuska reacted to the information of the Ukrainian Pravda online publication that, according to the sources of UP, Maliuska already signed a statement of his resignation some time ago, but without a date, and it has not yet been put into effect.

According to UP, the Ministry of Justice may be headed by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna instead of Maliuska, leaving her current post.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August 2019, the Verkhovna Rada appointed a member of the Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Denys Maliuska, to the position of Minister of Justice.

Talks about Maliuska's resignation in the Rada have been going on since 2021.

In March 2023, the ex-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, head of the Rozumna Polityka (Reasonable Politics) inter-factional association, Dmytro Razumkov, also stated that he believed that Maliuska should resign.