Dmytro Razumkov, ex-chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and head of the inter-factional association Rozumna Polityka [Clever Politics], believes that Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska should resign and act in the Wednesday series.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"When I was removed (from the position of speaker) - it was a formal reason (the law on oligarchs), which they tried to disperse publicly and in some sense they succeeded. The entire President's Office worked for it, the entire mono-majority. Maliuska should generally resign. If he has there is at least one percent of decency and dignity, then he should resign and say that he is a bad minister and go do whatever he wants. Maybe he will act in the next season of Wednesday because he is good at "hand under the table," MP said.

Razumkov noted that before his dismissal, he had a public discussion with the minister, who said that the opinion of the Venice Commission was not needed for the adoption of the law on oligarchs, and the register would be launched in a month or two.

And now, according to the MP, Maliuska contradicts his statements when he says about the need for a conclusion from the Venice Commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Razumkov believes that by postponing the deadline for the formation of the register of oligarchs, the authorities recognized his rightness during the presidency in the parliament in 2021.