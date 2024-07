Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on reducing the paper burden on territorial recruitment and social support centers and centralized printing of summonses.

The Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The resolution adopted by the government will significantly reduce the paper burden on territorial recruitment and social support centers and centralize the process of summonses printing. From now on, territorial recruitment and social support centers will be able to form summonses with the help of the Unified State Register of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, which significantly simplifies and speeds up the procedure," the message says.

It is noted that previously territorial recruitment and social support centers operators’ had to issue summonses manually, which took a lot of time and resources.

"Now this process is becoming centralized: summonses can be generated and printed using the Oberih registry. Also, operators of territorial recruitment and social support centers will be able to sign summonses using a qualified electronic signature. These innovations will reduce the paper burden on territorial recruitment and social support centers and optimize military accounting processes, increasing their efficiency," the ministry notes.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the method of notifying persons liable for military service has not changed - summonses will continue to be delivered personally or sent by mail.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the rules for notifying conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists by mail, in particular, now when summonses are sent by mail, a notice of receipt is provided.

Persons liable for military service can also receive a summons at work.