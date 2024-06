Cabinet makes changes to rules for sending summonses by mail

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the rules for notifying thos liable for military service, conscripts and reservists by mail, in particular, now when sending summonses by mail, notice of delivery is provided.

This is stated in resolution No. 747 of June 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Now, according to the resolution, a summons or other document on the summoning or notification of those liable for military service, conscripts and reservists to the district (city) territorial centers of recruitment and social support can be sent by registered mail with a description of the attachment and a notice of delivery.

Previously, notification was provided by registered mail with a description of the attachment, i.e. without notice of delivery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, those liable for military service can also receive a summons at work.

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers also authorized the heads of the board of the association of co-owners of an apartment building to issue summonses.

On May 18, the mobilization law entered into force, obliging men to update their data for mobilization within two months, that is, until July 16.