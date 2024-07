Cabinet allows not to publish information on procurement for defense needs

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed not to publish information about procurement for defense needs, as well as not to announce the location of supplier enterprises to protect data from the enemy.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The government made changes to the rules of public procurement: increased the security of bidders, reduced opportunities for customer abuse, and expanded the list of grounds for procurement without open bidding," the message reads.

The Cabinet of Ministers made the relevant decision on July 5.

According to the statement, the government has expanded the list of grounds for procurement without using the electronic procurement system.

"From now on, procurement based on urgent needs for the Armed Forces, military formations, higher military educational institutions, law enforcement agencies, the State Emergency Service, as well as the procurement by Ukrzaliznytsia, which is aimed at repairs and restoration of equipment, will be able to take place without the use of open tenders or electronic catalogs," the ministry informs.

In addition, for the safety of customers, suppliers and contractors, customers were allowed not to indicate the settlement where the enterprise is located, but only, for example, the district or region.

"Procurement by customers for urgent defense needs at the expense of local and other public budgets will be carried out without the use of open tenders or an electronic catalog. Such contracts will be published in the electronic procurement system 90 days after the termination or cancellation of the legal regime of martial law," said the Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiia Bihun.

In addition, customers received the right to purchase goods from partner countries with which Ukraine has concluded agreements on free state procurement without a lower limit.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February 2023, the Verkhovna Rada introduced transparency in defense procurement (except for information on the procurement of defense goods, works and services, which constitute a state secret).

In January 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and resigned after a scandal involving the procurement of food for the military.