Two substations were completely destroyed on the territory of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.

The executive director of DTEK, Dmytro Sakharuk, told about this on the air of Hromadske Radio, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If we talk about Okhmatdyt - there were two substations on the territory of this hospital, they were completely destroyed. The entire infrastructure of the hospital was powered by them, so yesterday we promptly provided assistance in installing mobile transformer substations, in order to temporarily power up the premises of the hospital that need it, they worked on generators there yesterday, we made it so that it was a permanent scheme, at least without generators. We will look further, it will be necessary to restore substations and a lot of equipment, since it was the infrastructure of the hospital, then we will decide with the local authorities," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 8, air defense shot down 30 of the 38 missiles launched by the aggressor state of russia during a combined missile attack on Ukraine.

Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was damaged by russian shelling.