The former member of the Verkhovna Rada and the leader of the Okean Elzy band, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, received UAH 854,000 for military service from 2022 to 2024.

This is stated in his declarations, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the declaration for 2022, it is indicated that Vakarchuk received UAH 423,800 in monetary support for military service, but the name of the military unit is not indicated.

He also received UAH 340,800 in cash support for military service in 2023, but again the name of the unit was not specified.

In the declaration on dismissal from military service, the financial support for military service in the amount of UAH 89,600 is also indicated among the incomes.

According to the data of the official page of Okean Elzy on the Instagram social network, the band and their leader performed at charity concerts abroad and in Ukraine in 2022-2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vakarchuk submitted an electronic declaration of discharge from military service, but this does not mean demobilization from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 30, 2007, Vakarchuk was elected in extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada on the list of the Our Ukraine - People's Self-Defense Bloc. Then he became a member of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Freedom of Speech and Information, as well as a member of inter-parliamentary relations groups. On September 11, 2008, he voluntarily surrendered his parliamentary credentials. For the second time, the singer was elected to the Verkhovna Rada in extraordinary elections on July 21, 2019. On June 11, 2020, Vakarchuk announced plans to end his work as a Member of Parliament. On June 18, the Verkhovna Rada refused to terminate Vakarchuk's powers, and on June 19, he left the faction of the Holos party.