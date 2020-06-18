subscribe to newsletter
18 June 2020, Thursday
Rada Refuses To Terminate MP Vakarchuk’s (Holos) Powers

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has refused to terminate the powers of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Holos party faction, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

A total of 175 parliamentary members backed respective bill 3673, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 16, 2019, Vakarchuk introduced his party Holos [Voice] and announced his future participation in the parliamentary election.

At the same time, since the start of the work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation, he has ignored 26 out of 101 meetings, and he last attended the Rada meeting on May 20.

Vakarchuk did not attend the Thursday meeting, when his removal was considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, spouse of former defense minister, Andrii Zahorodniuk / head of the Norwegian-based AICE Hydro office in Ukraine, Alina Sviderska, might enter Rada if Vakarchuk is removed.

Court Will Consider Venediktova’s Request On Postponement Of Poroshenko’s Case Hearing During Hearing Itself At 3:15 P.M.
