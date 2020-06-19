MP Vakarchuk Withdraws From Holos Faction

Member of Parliament Sviatoslav Vakarchuk withdrawn from the Holos faction.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Parliament Dmytro Razumkov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am reporting the withdrawal of MP Vakarchuk Sviatoslav Ivanovych from the parliamentary faction of the Holos political party," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, June 18, the Verkhovna Rada refused to prematurely terminate parliamentary powers at the request of Vakarchuk.

At the same time, the MP did not appear at the meeting of the parliament when his application for resignation was considered.

Since the beginning of the work of the IX convocation of the parliament, he missed 27 out of 102 meetings, and the last time he attended the Verkhovna Rada meeting on May 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at a briefing on June 11, Vakarchuk announced that he had decided to resign his Mp’s powers ahead of schedule and start an educational project.

At the same time, on the day of snap parliamentary election, he called nonsense rumors that he would give up his MP’s mandate after passing his party to the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, Vakarchuk already refused from the MP’s mandate: on November 23, 2007 he was elected as a Member of Parliament, but on September 11, 2008 he wrote a statement on the resignation as MP and on December 16, 2008 resigned.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, refused to comment on the parliament’s refusal to terminate his MP’s powers ahead of schedule.