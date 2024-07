Share:













Unknown persons brought bottles with poisoned water to the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital. Anyone who came into contact with this liquid suffered chemical poisoning.

This was reported by volunteer Kateryna Terekhova.

What is known about the poisoned water that was brought to the site of the attack on the children's hospital

"Today, a lot of people from Kyiv brought a lot of water to Okhmatdyt... The policemen came. We said that we were leaving them water, and we were on our way home. Within a minute, the policemen called us and said: "What kind of water do you have?" You can see my face now. It is red. We all have chemical poisoning. Some motherf*****s, I just can't say otherwise, poisoned a bottle of water...", the volunteer said.

Terekhova emphasized that the universe does not forgive such a thing, so those who did it, even if they cannot be found, will certainly be punished. She also added that all the victims of poisoning are fortunately alive. They were given injections. One of the policemen washed himself with this liquid, the other drank it - after that he was pumped out by ambulance workers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 8, air defense shot down 30 missiles out of 38 launched by the aggressor state of russia during a combined missile attack on Ukraine.

Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was damaged by russian shelling.

Svitlana Lukyanchuk, a nephrologist from Lviv, was killed as a result of the russian occupiers' attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv.