Early in the morning on July 9, a fire broke out at an oil facility in the russian city of Kalach-on-Don (Volgograd Oblast) as a result of a drone attack.

This is reported by local mass media and russian Telegram channels.

According to russian propagandists, an air attack using a UAV in the Volgograd Oblast took place around four o'clock in the morning, and after five o'clock it became known about a fire in the city of Kalach-on-Don.

"In the Volgograd Oblast, on the morning of July 9, an oil depot in Kalachi-on-Don caught fire. Eyewitnesses report that the fire was preceded by a series of explosions," V1 / Novosti Volgograda writes.

Russian media traditionally claim that the Ukrainian army is behind the attack.

Also, propagandists in the russian federation say that a fuel tank and a bread factory were allegedly hit by drones, and publish footage showing the consequences of the "hits". In the video and photo, you can see, in particular, the moment of the strike of the UAV with a loud explosion and footage of fires.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the city of Kalach-on-Don in the Volgograd Oblast. Previously, the target of the enemy drones was the local oil depot," says the SHOT Telegram channel publication.

Russian media adds that local residents allegedly counted about 10 explosions.

"After that, a fire started in the area of ​​the oil depot, a black column of smoke is now visible from different parts of the city. There was no official information and data on the victims at the moment," SHOT writes.

But the Telegram channel Mash reports that Kalach-on-Don was attacked by at least 5 drones, and that they seemed to "fly one after the other".

"There are currently two fires at the landing sites in the area of ​​the refinery and on the territory of the bread factory. They are being extinguished," the publication says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, “worked” on the launch site of Shaheds and three refineries in the Krasnodar Krai of russia.

On the night of June 18, an attack using drones took place in the Rostov Oblast of the russian federation, as a result of which an oil facility caught fire. Tanks with fuel at the oil depot burned for three days.

Meanwhile, in the Krasnodar Krai, the aggressor countries of russia said that allegedly Ukrainian drones attacked three districts on Saturday, July 6, as a result of which a cell tower was damaged and tanks at two oil depots caught fire.