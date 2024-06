Share:













Overnight into June 18, a drone attack took place in the Rostov Oblast (russian federation), as a result of which an oil facility caught fire.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of the governor of the Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev.

According to a russian official, the incident took place in Azov, where "as a result of a UAV attack, tanks with petroleum products caught fire."

Golubev said that previously there are no victims, and firefighters are trying to put out the flames.

"The subdivision of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has organized the extinguishing of the fire. The head of the regional department for emergencies has gone to the scene of the incident," his message states.

Videos and photos of a large fire in Azov after a drone attack have already appeared on the Internet. According to the russian media and Telegram channels, local residents heard five explosions before the oil tank caught fire.

We will remind you that on June 17, the russian federation announced a drone attack on factories in Lipetsk and explosions in the Voronezh Oblast.

Earlier it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence jointly “set fire” to the Sevastopol Bay. In addition, Maliuk's subordinates again blew up the Tuapse Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai.