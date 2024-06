Share:













The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) worked on the Shaheds launch site and three refineries in the Krasnodar Krai of russia.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"This` night, the SSU conducted two successful special operations, due to which russians are already whining in social networks. First, as part of a joint implementation with the missile forces and the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the "cotton" (hit - ed.) visited the training ground of the 167th training center in Yeysk, from where the russians are launching Shaheds over Ukraine. There is a warehouse of Iranian drones and their operators live in the barracks. A series of explosions followed by detonation were recorded at the training ground," the interlocutor said.

Subsequently, SSU drones together with the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three refineries: Afipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodarsky.

According to the source, these are the key factories of the southern district of the russian federation, which, in particular, produce fuel oil for ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

The interlocutors added that the destruction of these refineries will greatly complicate the logistics of fuel oil supply - it will make it more expensive and longer, since it will have to be delivered from other refineries.

"The SSU continues the active summer season of "cotton". Almost every night they "bloom" at military facilities and at enterprises that are part of the russian defense industry and work for the war against Ukraine. We predict that this season will be very hot," the interlocutor said.

