As of the morning of Tuesday, July 9, the number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of an enemy rocket attack on the morning of July 8 increased to 27 dead and 117 injured.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration posted on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"27 dead and 117 injured as of this morning in Kyiv as a result of a rocket attack. Four children are among the dead," the message says.

Earlier, it was reported that 20 people were killed, 96 were injured, including three children, and 52 wounded were hospitalized.

According to operative information from the Administration on Tuesday morning, search and rescue operations in Okhmatdyt continued throughout the night. Now, rescuers are sorting through the rubble of the destroyed building.

Emergency services also work in other areas of the capital; the information is clarified and updated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, July 9 was declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in connection with the terrorist attack of the aggressor country, russia, on civilian objects in the capital.